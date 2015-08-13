SEOUL Aug 13 German carmaker Audi said it will develop batteries for electrically powered sport utility vehicles (SUVs) that can run more than 500 kilometres per charge, in partnerships with South Korea's LG Chem Ltd and Samsung SDI Co Ltd.

The South Korean companies will supply the batteries from plants in Europe, Audi said in a statement on Thursday.

Audi, Samsung SDI and LG Chem declined to give financial terms of the respective partnerships.

LG Chem's automotive customers include General Motors , Renault SA, and Daimler AG, while Samsung SDI supplies electric vehicle batteries to BMW and Volkswagen. (Reporting By Sohee Kim; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)