SEOUL Aug 13 German carmaker Audi
said it will develop batteries for electrically powered sport
utility vehicles (SUVs) that can run more than 500 kilometres
per charge, in partnerships with South Korea's LG Chem Ltd
and Samsung SDI Co Ltd.
The South Korean companies will supply the batteries from
plants in Europe, Audi said in a statement on Thursday.
Audi, Samsung SDI and LG Chem declined to give financial
terms of the respective partnerships.
LG Chem's automotive customers include General Motors
, Renault SA, and Daimler AG, while
Samsung SDI supplies electric vehicle batteries to BMW
and Volkswagen.
(Reporting By Sohee Kim; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)