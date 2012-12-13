* BMW investing 200 mln euros in new local factory
* Acura, Infiniti brands arriving, Cadillac eyes market
SAO PAULO Dec 13 German luxury car maker Audi
will decide next year whether to start producing vehicles in
Brazil again, following rival BMW's plans for a new plant there
and word that Japanese brands Acura and Infiniti are on the way.
"We are in the project's initial phase, without anything
defined," the head of Audi's Brazilian division, Leandro
Radomile, said in remarks at an industry event on Wednesday, and
confirmed by the company on Thursday.
The easiest option would be to adapt one of parent company
Volkswagen's local assembly lines, Radomile added.
From 2000 to 2006 Audi produced its A3 hatch at a VW plant in
the state of Parana.
Brazil's government complicated automakers' plans this year
with a drive to protect local jobs by increasing a tax on
foreign-made cars and capping auto imports from Mexico, where
Audi is building a new factory.
Audi planned to sell some 5,700 cars in Brazil this year,
but new regulations for the industry only allow it to import
4,800 vehicles without facing a 30 percentage-point tax
increase.
Still, Brazil's car market, the world's fourth-largest,
continues to grow as European and U.S. sales have suffered, and
the swelling ranks of Brazilian millionaires have drawn the
attention of luxury car makers.
Japan's Honda Motor Co said in October it planned
to sell its Acura brand in Brazil beginning in 2015. Nissan
Motor Co followed last month with news that local sales
of its Infiniti brand would begin in 2014.
"The rich are becoming richer in Brazil," General Motors
Co's South American chief Jaime Ardila told reporters at
the Sao Paulo auto show this year. "It's time to start thinking
about bringing Cadillac to Brazil."
In October, BMW said it planned to invest 200
million euros ($261 million) to build a factory in Brazil's
southern state of Santa Catarina and begin producing 30,000
vehicles per year by the end of 2014.
Volvo's Brazilian car division estimates that the
Brazilian luxury car market will grow to between 120,000 and
130,000 vehicles in 2016 from around 50,000 vehicles this year.