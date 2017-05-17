BERLIN May 17 Audi Chief Executive
Rupert Stadler's contract will be extended by another five years
through 2022, people familiar with the matter said.
The Volkswagen luxury division's supervisory
board will approve a third term for Stadler at a meeting later
on Wednesday, two sources close to VW group told Reuters.
The contract of Stadler, who has been under fire in recent
months for his handling of the carmaker's diesel emissions
scandal, will be extended through Dec. 31, 2022, the sources
said. His current contract is due to expire at the end of this
year.
Audi declined comment.
(Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Harro ten Wolde)