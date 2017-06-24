FRANKFURT, June 25 German luxury carmaker Audi's
management board, including Chief Executive Rupert
Stadler, has been sharply criticised by company managers, Bild
am Sonntag reported on Sunday, citing an internal dossier.
It said the executive board had shown no signals of a fresh
start, change or readiness for the future, and that workers were
frustrated with "disastrous" indecisiveness.
Stadler has come under fire for how he has handled the
fallout from parent company Volkswagen's diesel
emissions scandal.
Munich prosecutors have been investigating Audi on suspicion
of fraud and criminal advertising in the United States, where
the Volkswagen scandal broke in September 2015.
Stadler only got a five-year contract extension last month
because of an agreement among supervisory board members that he
would not serve out his full term, two sources close to the
company's supervisory board have told Reuters. [
An Audi spokesman said: "We deny plans to get rid of
Stadler," adding that he declined to comment on the content of
the dossier.
Volkswagen is looking at rehiring the chief executive of
General Motors' Opel, possibly to lead Audi, a source
familiar with the matter told Reuters this month, following his
resignation from Opel.
Bild am Sonntag also quoted Oliver Blume, the head of
Porsche, Volkswagen's sportscar division, as saying he had no
interest in replacing Stadler.
"I have a dream job and am very happy at Porsche. Nothing
else comes into question for me."
(Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Nick Zieminski)