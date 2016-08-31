* Settlement for 3.0-litre engine cars in Oct-Nov - exec
* Negotiations with U.S. authorities 'going well'
* Emissions scandal has already cost VW billions
By Farah Master
HONG KONG, Aug 31 Volkswagen AG
could reach a "final" settlement with U.S. authorities as early
as October over its large-engine diesel cars found to have
cheated emissions tests in a global scandal, the sales chief of
its premium Audi brand said.
Dietmar Voggenreiter, head of sales and marketing worldwide
for Audi, told Reuters in an interview in Hong Kong on
Wednesday that negotiations related to 3.0-litre engine VW and
Audi cars were progressing well.
"(We're) in really good discussions with U.S. authorities,"
said Voggenreiter. "Hopefully in October, latest the beginning
of November, we will have the final agreement with the U.S."
The worldwide scandal, dubbed "Dieselgate", has hurt VW's
reputation and business, and already cost the German carmaker
billions of dollars - not including any U.S. settlement on the
large-engine diesel vehicles.
The diesel emissions scandal, affecting roughly 11 million
vehicles worldwide, continues to drag on VW and Audi profits,
with Audi set to miss profitability targets this year and the
core VW brand recording a 12 percent year-on-year drop in profit
in the second quarter.
VW last September admitted using sophisticated secret
software in cars to cheat on exhaust emissions tests. The firm
agreed with U.S authorities in June to pay up to $15.3 billion
for car buybacks and fixes to 475,000 2.0-litre VW and Audi
diesel vehicles fitted with the emissions-cheating software.
That accord did not include fixes for around 80,000 VW, Audi
and Porsche 3.0-litre engine cars that could potentially cost
billions more if the automaker needs to buy them back.
Voggenreiter said on Wednesday that the U.S. negotiations,
which related to four-cylinder VW diesel cars and 3.0-litre V6
engine Audi vehicles, were still ongoing and unresolved.
"We are just in discussions so I cannot judge how the
authorities will judge our technical solutions; but I feel we
have good technical solutions," he said.
