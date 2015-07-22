BERLIN, July 22 Volkswagen's Audi
division will replace the head of its Chinese operations as the
luxury carmaker grapples with an accelerating sales decline in
its key market.
Dietmar Voggenreiter, who has led Audi's business in the
world's largest auto market since 2009, will leave his post at
the end of the year and be replaced by Joachim Wedler, who
currently oversees Audi's strategy on model lines, Audi said in
the July edition of in-house newspaper "Audi Mobil."
VW's flagship division is reviewing a 2015 target of
delivering 600,000 cars in China after its sales slowed markedly
in the first six months, culminating in a 5.8 percent drop in
June.
The Audi publication gave no reason for the reshuffle and
spokesmen didn't return calls seeking comment.
The Ingolstadt-based carmaker said last week it would
provide an update on its sales target for China when publishing
financial results for the first half of 2015 on July 30.
