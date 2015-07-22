* Incumbent China chief to leave post at end-2015
* Reshuffle not induced by worsening sales performance -Audi
* BMW, Mercedes to outpace Audi in China 2014-2020 -IHS
(Adds Audi comment and IHS China forecast)
BERLIN, July 22 Volkswagen's Audi
division will replace the head of its Chinese operations as the
luxury carmaker grapples with an accelerating sales decline in
its key market.
Dietmar Voggenreiter, who has led Audi's business in the
world's largest auto market since 2009, will leave his post at
the end of the year and be replaced by Joachim Wedler, Audi said
in the July edition of in-house newspaper "Audi Mobil."
Wedler currently oversees Audi's strategy on model lines.
VW's flagship division is reviewing a 2015 target of
delivering 600,000 cars in China after its sales slowed markedly
in the first six months, culminating in a 5.8 percent drop in
June.
The Ingolstadt-based carmaker said last week it would
provide an update on its sales target for China when publishing
financial results for the first half of 2015 on July 30.
Audi, China's top-selling luxury-car maker and VW's main
profit contributor, may feel the Chinese slowdown of demand more
strongly in coming years than German rivals BMW and
Daimler, research firm IHS Automotive says.
After sales surged 147 percent to about 580,000 cars between
2010 and 2014, volume growth at Audi may slow to 25 percent over
the 2014-2020 period, compared with 31 percent at BMW and 65
percent at Mercedes, according to IHS estimates.
That would take Audi's sales to 725,000 by 2020, still above
BMW's 579,000 and Mercedes' 458,000.
Audi dismissed the idea of any connection between the
brand's worsening performance in China and the departure of
Voggenreiter, who will return to Audi's German operations.
"That is completely unfounded," a spokesman said.
(Reporting by Andreas Cremer and Irene Preisinger; Editing by
Mark Potter and Georgina Prodhan)