HAMBURG, Sept 9 The fall in Audi's sales in
China may have eased in August, its chief executive said on
Tuesday, but the luxury carmaker shied away from forecasting
full-year deliveries in the biggest auto market, unlike German
rivals BMW and Daimler's Mercedes-Benz.
Chinese sales of Volkswagen's flagship luxury
division slumped 13 percent in July, the third straight monthly
drop which caused Audi to lower its global sales expectations.
"We have once again quite good showroom traffic, at least as
much as August is concerned," Chief Executive Rupert Stadler
told reporters at a briefing in Hamburg late on Tuesday.
"But one swallow does not make a summer," the CEO added,
refusing to give a forecast for full-year Chinese sales.
BMW and Mercedes-Benz, which in July outsold Audi on a
global scale for a second month in a row, are more optimistic on
China.
Mercedes-Benz, which slipped behind Audi in the global
premium sales race in 2011, aims to benefit from a series of
redesigned models to boost Chinese sales significantly beyond
300,000 vehicles this year from 281,588 in 2014 while BMW is
expecting an unspecified single-digit percentage gain.
"We should now stay calm and wait for the undulation in
China to subside," Stadler said. Audi will publish August sales
data on Thursday.
