* Audi CEO will tell staff to step up their game - company
source
* CEO will say in letter to staff that high fixed costs
paralyse companies
* Record investments not curtailed by new program -spokesman
BERLIN, July 30 Germany's Audi is
planning to take steps to boost efficiency and lower costs on
all levels of its operations, according to a senior company
source, as the luxury carmaker struggles to both raise output
and margins.
Volkswagen's flagship brand will launch a "fitness program"
to help secure future growth as it is grappling with adversities
such as emerging-market volatility, fragile European demand and
growing technology costs, the source said, citing a letter to be
sent to the carmaker's 50,000 German employees by Chief
Executive Rupert Stadler on Thursday.
Stadler will say in the letter that high fixed costs
paralyse the capability of a company to act.
Audi's goal is to offset increasing expenditures and growing
uncertainties on the earnings side with a fitness program to
improve efficiency.
Despite record deliveries, Audi's operating profit margin
eased to 10.1 percent last year from 11 percent in 2012.
Though lacking concrete cost-cutting targets, the new
efficiency drive at the world's second largest luxury carmaker
fits in with cost-savings measures recently announced by Audi's
German rivals BMW and Mercedes-Benz.
Stadler will say in the letter seen by Reuters that there
will be measures to generate synergies in vehicle development,
procurement, production and sales, without being more specific.
The savings drive doesn't point to cutbacks to Audi's record
investment program currently underway which aims to spend 22
billion euros ($29.43 billion) through 2018 on plants, models
and equipment, a spokesman said.
Parent VW earlier this month announced plans to steadily
increase cost reductions at the VW passenger-car brand to 5
billion euros per year from 2017 to boost profitability.
($1 = 0.7475 Euros)
(Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)