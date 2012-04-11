* Audi has completed due diligence on Ducati-sources
* Audi found no problems after checks-sources
* VW, Audi, Investindustrial decline to comment
* Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs, Banca IMI advise
By Arno Schuetze and Massimo Gaia
FRANKFURT/MILAN, April 11 Luxury carmaker Audi
plans to announce the acquisition of Ducati next week,
two people familiar with the matter said, in a deal likely to
rev up its long-standing rivalry with BMW in
superbikes.
The unit of Volkswagen. Europe's biggest
carmaker, encountered no major stumbling blocks during due
diligence on the Italian motor cycle manufacturer, the people
said on Wednesday.
The purchase, which will add expertise in high-revving light
engines to VW's wide-ranging engineering portfolio, could be
announced as early as April 18, the day before VW's annual
shareholders' meeting in Hamburg.
One of the sources said that Ducati's main shareholder,
Italian buyout firm Investindustrial, agreed to talk with Audi
exclusively.
Volkswagen, Audi and Investindustrial declined to comment.
VW chairman Ferdinand Piech, a former chief executive
officer of Audi, has long coveted Ducati for its expertise on
design and light engines.
Ducati would increase the VW group's brand portfolio to
twelve, a number which Piech has said would be the right size
for the German automotive group.
"If Piech wants it, he will get it," said a banker who is
familiar with the matter.
Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera also reported on
Wednesday that an accord between Ducati and Audi was expected to
be signed next week, citing no sources.
The paper noted that Audi had the right to negotiate
exclusively until April 15, after which Investindustrial was
free to talk to other potential buyers.
In 2005, Audi tried to buy Ducati from former owner Texas
Pacific Group but was trumped by Investindustrial, Corriere
della Sera added.
Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs and Intesa
Sanpaolo unit Banca IMI are advising Ducati and
Investindustrial on the transaction, sources close to the matter
said.
Ducati, founded in 1926, has won 17 manufacturer's World
Championship titles over the past 60 years, most recently the
2011 World Superbike trophy.
Investindustrial's chairman Andrea Bonomi told The Financial
Times in February the firm was looking to sell Ducati.
Last month the paper cited sources as saying the price could
be about 850 million euros ($1.1 billion) including 800 million
in acquired debt.
The two sources on Wednesday declined to comment on the
purchase price or give more details.
For Audi, whose Ingolstadt headquarters has become a key
research and development centre for lightweight fuel saving
technologies, Ducati's engine technology could add a new
development dimension.
Audi has also owned Lamborghini since 1998 and together with
the Italian supercar maker aims to produce lower weight vehicles
by increasing the share of components made of carbon
fibre.
($1 = 0.7644 euros)
