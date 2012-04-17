By Andreas Cremer and Jan Schwartz
| BERLIN/HAMBURG, April 17
BERLIN/HAMBURG, April 17 Volkswagen's
Audi premium-car division agreed to buy Italian
motorcycle company Ducati for about 860 million euros ($1.12
billion) including debt, two people familiar with the matter
told Reuters on Tuesday.
Ducati's liabilities are well below 200 million euros, one
of the people said. Audi has reached a pact with Ducati's main
shareholder, Investindustrial and plans to announce the
acquisition on Wednesday, sources told Reuters last week.
Audi and Investindustrial may agree to withhold the exact
purchasing price in the statement, which they plan to publish on
the eve of VW's annual shareholders' meeting in Hamburg, one of
the sources said.
The people declined to be identified because the matter
remains confidential.
($1 = 0.7656 euros)
(Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)