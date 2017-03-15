Iran to hold tender for Azadegan field "within days"- NIOC chief
May 28 A tender to develop Iran's Azadegan oil field will be held before next Friday, National Iranian Oil Company Managing Director Ali Kardor told state-run Press TV on Sunday.
INGOLSTADT, Germany, March 15 Audi said German prosecutors are searching the premises at the luxury carmaker's headquarters in Ingolstadt and a factory in Neckarsulm, a spokesman for Audi said.
Prosecutors in Munich and Stuttgart have been searching offices at Audi's two German factories since about 0600 GMT, the spokesman said, without providing further details.
Audi admitted in November 2015 that its 3.0 litre V6 diesel engines were fitted with emissions control devices deemed illegal in the United States.
Volkswagen's luxury division is fully cooperating with the authorities leading the searches, the spokesman said. The Munich prosecutor's office was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Additional reporting by Jens Hack in Munich; Editing by Maria Sheahan)
WASHINGTON, May 27 U.S. President Donald Trump has told "confidants," including the head of the Environmental Protection Agency Scott Pruitt, that he plans to leave a landmark international agreement on climate change, Axios news outlet reported on Saturday, citing three sources with direct knowledge.