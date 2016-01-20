BUDAPEST Jan 20 Volkswagen's flagship Audi division will move production of the Q3 compact crossover vehicle to its Hungarian plant from Spain, Audi's Hungarian press office said in a statement on Wednesday.

It said the move was aimed at improving the efficiency of manufacturing and exploiting synergies within the Volkswagen group.

The Q3 will be the fourth vehicle built at Audi's Hungarian plant in the western town of Gyor, which already makes the A3 and TT sports models.

Last year the plant, one of Hungary's top revenue earners and exporters, churned out 2 million engines and over 160,000 cars, the statement said. (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs and Krisztina Than)