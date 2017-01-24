BUDAPEST Jan 24 Workers at the Hungarian arm of
German carmaker Audi have set up a strike committee
to push for higher salaries, the AHFSZ union said, the latest
sign of how labour shortages in the country are driving up wage
expectations.
The production and export of cars by foreign automakers is a
key driver of economic growth in Hungary, where wages for
skilled workers are well below Western European levels.
The car sector accounts for more than a quarter of total
industrial output in the eastern European Union member.
The AHFSZ union said in a statement published late on Monday
that the most recent management offer was "unacceptable" as it
proposed to hike wages gradually, while a previously flagged
bonus programme was scrapped.
The strike committee aims to continue talks with Audi
management, the statement said.
A press official for Audi could not comment immediately.
The action by Audi workers follows a December agreement with
unions at rival carmaker Daimler's Hungarian factory
that will see base salaries increase by 10 percent in each of
the next two years.
Prime Minister Viktor Orban, who faces an election in early
2018, has agreed with employers that the minimum wage will
increase by 15 percent this year and another 8 percent in 2018,
while the payroll tax will also be lowered.
Gross wages in Hungary rose by 6.2 percent year-on-year in
the January-November period. The unemployment rate fell to 4.5
percent, the lowest in at least a decade, in September-November
from 4.7 percent in August-October.
(Reporting by Gergely Szakacs; Editing by Mark Potter)