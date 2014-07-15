BUDAPEST, July 15 German carmaker Audi
will launch a third shift at its car plant in Hungary from
mid-August to meet rising demand for its premium models, the
company said on Tuesday.
Audi's plant in the western Hungarian town of Gyor, 120 kms
(75 miles) from Budapest, where it manufactures the TT Coupe and
Roadster sports cars as well as the A3 Limousine and Cabriolet,
has an annual capacity of 160,000 vehicles.
"We are preparing for serial production of the new Audi TT
Coupe with full steam. Introduction of the third shift is
inevitable," car production chief Gerd Walker said in the
statement.
Last year the company, one of Hungary's top revenue earners
and exporters, rolled out 42,851 cars and 1.93 million engines,
most of which were exported.
The company invested over 900 million euros ($1.23
billion)into expanding its Hungarian plant to cover the entire
spectrum of production in a project that was completed last
year.
The European Commission said last week it had started an
in-depth probe into state aid granted to Audi in Hungary to see
whether it met EU rules.
The EU executive said Hungary planned to grant 133.3 million
euros of state aid to Audi related to its investment project.
($1 = 0.7331 Euros)
(Reporting by Gergely Szakacs, editing by Louise Heavens)