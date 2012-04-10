* Sales rise 14.1 percent in March to record 143,500
* Still lags behind BMW in first-quarter sales
* Chinese sales up 37 pct in March on A4, A6, Q5 models
* U.S. deliveries up 18 pct
By Andreas Cremer
BERLIN, April 10 Volkswagen AG's
luxury unit Audi said sales rose 14.1 percent in March to a
record 143,500 vehicles, maintaining the car maker's lead over
Daimler AG's Mercedes-Benz brand.
First-quarter deliveries at Ingolstadt-based Audi gained
10.8 percent to 346,100 units, compared with 341,000 at
Mercedes-Benz. Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, the
world's biggest luxury car maker, sold more than 400,000
vehicles between January and March.
"We entered ... 2012 very successfully and also expect
continuing growth in coming months," Audi sales chief Peter
Schwarzenbauer said in a statement on Tuesday.
Audi overtook Mercedes-Benz as the second-largest premium
brand by vehicle sales last year and has surpassed BMW in terms
of profitability thanks to the economies of scale it enjoys with
its parent VW.
Sales in China, where Audi leads the luxury market,
increased 37 percent last month to 31,505 autos on demand for
extended versions of the A4 and A6 sedans and the Q5
sport-utility vehicle.
Year-to-date deliveries surged 40.5 percent to a record
25,941, while U.S. sales gained 18 percent in March to 11,585
vehicles, totaling 29,470 in the first three months.
(Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by David Holmes)