DETROIT Jan 9 Volkswagen's
premium brand Audi aims to sell about 8 percent more cars in
China this year after posting about 37 percent vehicle sales
growth there in 2011.
"We're only in the mega-cities (in China). There are
thousands of cities with about 1 million people where we do not
even have a dealership. So there is plenty of potential for Audi
to grow in the long term in China," Audi sales chief Peter
Schwarzenbauer told journalists at the Detroit Auto Show.
To keep up with the demand in China, which replaced Germany
as Audi's largest market last year, the company is adding a new
plant in Foshan in Guangdong province that could bring its total
capacity in the country to 700,000 units.