MUMBAI Audi (NSUG.DE), the premium car brand of Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE), will launch seven new models in India and add 10 dealers to its current network of 15 this year, its India operations head said on Thursday.

Volkswagen plans to double its component sourcing from India to 700 million euros in 2012, Michael Perschke told reporters.

Audi sold just over 5,500 cars in India in 2011, and targets sales of 8,000 cars in the current calendar year, in line with luxury car sales growth of around 50 percent in the country.

