* Volkswagen group to double component sourcing from India
* Audi to add 10 dealerships to network of 15 in 2012
* Expects sales of 8,000 cars in 2012 from 5,500 a year ago
MUMBAI, Feb 2 Audi, the premium
car brand of the Volkswagen Group, will launch seven
new models in India and expand its dealers' network this year,
as it looks to increase sales and market share in the luxury car
segment of Asia's third-largest economy.
The Volkswagen Group plans to double its component sourcing
from India to 700 million euros ($924 million) in this calendar
year, head of Audi India operations Michael Perschke told
reporters.
"In the long run, our expectations are to increase our
global sourcing out of India," Perschke said. "In terms of cost
competitiveness ... India has a strategic advantage."
The Volkswagen Group sources various components from India
that include crankshafts for vehicles across its Audi,
Volkswagen and Skoda brands.
Global automakers, including Ford Motor Co, Nissan
Motor Co and Renault SA, are stepping up
sourcing of components from India and investing more in new
plants in a race to chase cost-effective manufacturing.
Swedish truck maker Scania AB, also part of the
Volkswagen Group, said last month it would invest about $30
million in an assembly plant in southern India, as the company
eyes surging growth in large commercial vehicle sales in the
country.
Audi currently sells nine models in India, including the R8
Spyder sportscar, and its new launches this year will include
the TT roadster and Q3 coupe models, Perschke said.
The company, which competes with BMW and Daimler
AG's Mercedes-Benz in the Indian luxury car market,
plans to add 10 dealers to its current network of 15 this year,
he said.
Audi sold just over 5,500 cars in India in 2011, and targets
sales of 8,000 cars in the current calendar year, in line with
luxury car sales growth of around 50 percent in the country.
Spending on luxury cars in India grew 36 percent in 2009-10
to $1 billion, according to a recently released report by AT
Kearney, outstripping growth in jewellery, electronics and
watches.
Britain's Aston Martin, famously James Bond's car of choice,
and Fiat's Italian brands Ferrari and Maserati all
opened showrooms in India in 2011.
Despite its fast growth, India's luxury car market lags far
behind China, where Mercedes and BMW sold a combined 320,000
vehicles in the first nine months of 2011.
($1 = 0.7577 euros)
(Reporting by Henry Foy; Writing by Sumeet Chatterjee; Editing
by Aradhana Aravindan)