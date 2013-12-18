BERLIN Dec 18 Germany's Audi will
grow spending on new models, plants and technology in coming
years as the luxury carmaker steps up efforts to catch larger
competitor BMW, people familiar with the matter said.
The Volkswagen-owned division plans to spend more than 20
billion euros ($27.46 billion) on global operations through
2018, said the people on condition they not be identified
because Audi's spending plan won't be published until Dec. 27.
That equates to over 4 billion euros a year, compared with
2.6 billion in the carmaker's budget of December 2011.
German magazine Auto Motor und Sport reported the size of
Audi's investments on Dec. 12, citing chief executive Rupert
Stadler. Ingolstadt-based Audi declined to comment.
Planned investments will sustain Audi's foreign expansion as
the carmaker sets up factories in Mexico and China and eyes
production in Brazil. Audi plans next year for the first time to
build more cars outside Germany than within the country.
Audi aims to sell at least 2 million cars a year and
overtake luxury-sales champion BMW by the end of the decade. The
brand's expansion is part of VW's goal to overtake Toyota
and General Motors as the world's No. 1
automaker no later than 2018.
Higher spending at Audi follows an announcement by VW last
month to shield vehicle-based investment from cuts in other
areas, responding to sluggish auto demand.
($1 = 0.7283 euros)
(Reporting by Andreas Cremer, editing by David Evans)