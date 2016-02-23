BERLIN Feb 23 Lamborghini Chief Executive
Stephan Winkelmann will take the helm of Audi's
performance car division quattro GmbH, Audi said on Monday.
Winkelmann, who has run the Volkswagen-owned Italian
supercar brand since 2005, will become head of Audi quattro GmbH
on March 15, the carmaker said.
Audi did not say who will succeed Winkelmann as CEO of the
Sant'Agata Bolognese-based brand. Spokesmen for Audi and
Lamborghini were not immediately available for comment.
(Reporting by Andreas Cremer and Agnieszka Flak; Editing by
Georgina Prodhan)