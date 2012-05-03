BERLIN May 3 Volkswagen's Audi
division is planning a broader management reshuffle as two
executives are destined to quit the luxury car maker's
leadership panel, two company officials said.
Ulf Berkenhagen, head of procurement and production chief
Frank Dreves will leave Audi's executive board, the officials
said on condition of anonymity because the matter is
confidential. They declined to be more specific.
The reshuffle may entail further changes on Audi's
seven-member management board, one of the sources said, without
being more specific.
German magazine Auto Motor und Sport reported on Thursday
that development chief Michael Dick will be replaced by Bentley
Chief Executive Officer Wolfgang Duerheimer while sales chief
Peter Schwarzenbauer will make way for Luca de Meo, currently VW
marketing chief.
Final decisions on positions and possible successors haven't
been taken yet, o ne of the company officials said.
Spokesmen at VW and Audi declined to comment while Bentley
didn't return calls seeking comment.
(Reporting By Andreas Cremer; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)