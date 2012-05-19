FRANKFURT May 19 Volkswagen's Audi
division is looking into a management reshuffle as it eyes an
expansion in China, Latin America and the United States, the
unit's head told a German magazine.
"Against the backdrop of Audi's 'Strategy 2020' it would be
negligent not to think about the team line-up," Audi Chief
Executive Rupert Stadler told WirtschaftsWoche in an excerpt of
an article made available to Reuters on Saturday.
There were "of course" discussions about organisation and
structure in this context but decisions have not yet been taken,
he added.
Two company officials told Reuters earlier this month Audi
is planning a broader management reshuffle as two executives are
destined to quit the luxury car maker's leadership panel.
Stadler told WirtschaftsWoche Audi wants to raise output in
China to 700,000 vehicles per year in the medium term, while
building a new factory in Mexico and growing massively in the
U.S. and Latin America.
