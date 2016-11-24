BERLIN Nov 24 Volkswagen's luxury
division Audi has appointed a Volvo research and development
(R&D) expert as new head of technical development, filling a key
management position as the brand grapples with its emissions
scandal.
Peter Mertens, previously senior vice president for R&D at
Volvo Car Corporation, will take up his role at Audi as soon as
possible, a spokesman for Audi said on Thursday.
Mertens will replace former R&D chief Stefan Knirsch who
left the Ingolstadt-based manufacturer in September following
reports that he knew about the use of cheat software in 3.0
litre diesel engines and gave false testimony under oath.
