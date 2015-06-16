BERLIN, June 16 Audi's engine
development chief is leaving the company just as the luxury
brand is pushing into electric cars and faces growing
competition from its German peer Mercedes-Benz.
Stefan Knirsch, who has led powertrain development at Audi -
Volkswagen's flagship luxury division - since late 2013, will
leave the company at his own request, the carmaker said on
Tuesday, confirming a report in Germany's Auto Motor und Sport
magazine.
Audi did not say when Knirsch would leave the company or
whether he had found new employment.
A former head of quality management and engine development
at Porsche, Knirsch leaves Audi as it is broadening its range of
electric cars and exploring self-driving vehicle technology.
Having boasted in its advertising slogan of "Vorsprung durch
Technik" - advancement through technology - since the 1970s,
Audi drew criticism a few years ago from some motor industry
analysts for its reluctance to embrace innovative technologies
and develop new vehicles.
Four years after Audi surpassed Daimler's
Mercedes-Benz in luxury car sales worldwide, its lead over its
Stuttgart-based rival is shrinking.
Mercedes' sales surged 14 percent in January-May from a year
earlier to 729,000 cars, while Audi's rose only 4.3 percent
although they totalled 745,000 cars. By comparison, Audi outsold
Mercedes by 91,000 cars in 2014, which saw BMW take
the luxury car sales crown for a 10th year.
(Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Susan Fenton)