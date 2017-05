BERLIN, July 30 Germany's Audi lowered its expectations for luxury auto sales this year as volume in China, its biggest market, shrinks.

Volkswagen's flagship luxury division said on Thursday it was targeting a "moderate" rise in deliveries from last year's record 1.74 million cars, after previously guiding for a "significant" increase in sales.

Ingolstadt-based Audi posted its first sales drop in China in more than two years in May. (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Maria Sheahan)