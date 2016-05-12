BRIEF-EU commission investigates Fiat and Italy over emissions scandal- Handelsblatt
* EU commission investigates Fiat and Italy over emissions scandal- Handelsblatt Source http://bit.ly/2pTixyP
INGOLSTADT, Germany May 12 Audi Chief Executive Rupert Stadler said conditions for business this year are "extremely challenging" but reaffirmed a goal of pushing sales to a new record.
A vast number of trouble spots is affecting Volkswagen's flagship luxury brand, including volatile currencies, heightening competition in China and a possible vote by Britain to leave the European Union, Stadler said at the carmaker's annual shareholder meeting. (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Maria Sheahan)
BLANTYRE, May 16 Telekom Networks Malawi (TNM), the country's second-largest mobile network operator, said on Tuesday it is to spend an additional $30 million on improving its 4G broadband service.