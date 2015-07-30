* Expects 3-4 pct sales gain vs previous 5-9.9 pct goal
* China will get "bumpy" in months ahead -sales chief
* H1 oper profit grows despite model, technology costs
BERLIN, July 30 Audi lowered its
global sales forecast because of slumping demand in China, the
luxury-car brand's biggest market.
Volkswagen's flagship division said on Thursday it expected
deliveries to increase between 3 and 4 percent this year from
the record 1.74 million sales in 2014.
Two months ago, Audi still guided for a significant gain in
2015 global volume, which a spokesman said at the time
translated into growth of between 5 and 9.9 percent.
Ingolstadt-based Audi is following its parent VW, which on
Wednesday trimmed its China sales outlook while holding out the
possibility of lower profit from its two joint ventures in the
world's biggest car market.
China, destination of about a third of Audi's 902,400
first-half global sales, will turn "into a bumpy road in the
next few months", sales chief Christian Klingler said during an
earnings call.
Separately, Audi posted a 9.1 percent gain in first-half
operating profit, benefiting from growing sales in the
higher-margin European market even as launch costs for new
models such as the Q7 SUV and A4 saloon weigh on results.
The brand kept its guidance for higher revenue this year,
after "strong momentum" from the weaker euro, and stuck to its
8-10 percent operating profit margin target.
(Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Maria Sheahan)