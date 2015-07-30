BERLIN, July 30 German luxury carmaker Audi stuck to its forecast for a "moderate" increase in global revenue even after lowering its sales outlook.

"We adhere to the priority key figures forecast for the 2015 fiscal year," the Volkswagen-owned division said in its quarterly earnings report published on Thursday.

The carmaker is now targeting a "moderate" increase in global luxury auto sales after previously guiding for a "significant" gain in deliveries.

Audi also stood by its goal for an operating profit margin of 8-10 percent. (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Maria Sheahan)