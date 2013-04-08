MUNICH, Germany, April 8 Volkswagen
chairman Ferdinand Piech's wife looks set to join the
supervisory board of luxury division Audi in another move by the
controlling Piech-Porsche family to solidify its sway over
Europe's biggest car maker.
Almost one year after taking a seat on the 20-member board
of Wolfsburg-based VW, Ursula Piech will be up for election to
Audi's supervisory panel at the annual shareholders' meeting on
May 16, a spokesman for Audi said on Monday, confirming a report
in regional newspaper Heilbronner Stimme.
The appointment of Piech's 56-year-old wife, a trained
kindergarten teacher, to the board of VW's biggest profit
contributor will be nothing but a formality.
The Piech and Porsche families control over 90 percent of
the Porsche SE holding company which in turn owns a majority of
VW common stock.
Piech, who has chaired VW's board for a decade after serving
as the company's CEO for nine years, picked his wife in 2010 as
deputy head of two Austria-based foundations that control his
stakes in Porsche and VW.
Provided she does not remarry, Ursula Piech will take over
her husband's interest when he dies. Ferdinand Piech will turn
76 on April 17.
(Reporting by Irene Preisinger Writing by Andreas Cremer;
Editing by David Cowell)