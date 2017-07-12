FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Audi labour boss criticizes management for lack of production roadmap
July 12, 2017

Audi labour boss criticizes management for lack of production roadmap

1 Min Read

BERLIN, July 12 (Reuters) - Audi's labour boss has criticized top management for lacking a roadmap for production as workers at the luxury carmaker's core German plants fear they could be left behind in the race for orders and projects.

"A production strategy is currently not discernible," works council chairman Peter Mosch said on Wednesday in an emailed statement, repeating his call for new models to be assigned to the carmaker's German factories in Ingolstadt and Neckarsulm.

The Volkswagen luxury division recently assigned a new electric model to a factory in Brussels where Audi also plans to start building its first mass-produced sport-utility vehicle in 2018.

Audi had no immediate comment. (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Tom Sims)

