BERLIN Oct 23 German luxury carmaker Audi said on Thursday it is recalling 850,000 A4 models worldwide due to airbag problems.

Faulty software in A4 models built after 2012 could prevent front airbags from deploying, a spokesman at Audi's Ingolstadt-based headquarters said.

Audi is recalling about 250,000 A4 models in China, its biggest market, and 150,000 in Germany, the spokesman said, without giving a breakdown for the remaining 450,000 cars.

News of the recall was published earlier on Thursday by Germany's Auto Motor und Sport magazine.

(Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Jonathan Gould)