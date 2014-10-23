* Audi recalls 400,000 A4 in China, Germany
* Faulty Audi airbags not made by Takata -spokesman
* Audi solved problem, adjusted A4 production last week
(Adds more detail on airbag problems and background)
BERLIN, Oct 23 Audi is recalling 850,000 A4
models worldwide due to airbag problems, with about half of the
vehicles affected in the luxury carmaker's two biggest markets
of China and Germany.
Faulty software in A4 models delivered after 2012 could
prevent front airbags from deploying, a spokesman at Audi's
Ingolstadt-based headquarters said on Thursday.
Audi said its faulty airbags are not made by Japan's Takata
Corp, which is at the centre of a burgeoning number of
recalls over air bags that could spray shrapnel at occupants.
Volkswagen -owned Audi is recalling about 250,000
A4 models in China, its biggest market, and 150,000 in Germany,
while giving no regional breakdown for the remaining 450,000
cars.
The airbag problem is caused by a software fault, affecting
A4 saloons, station wagons and so-called allroad models.
The world's No. 2 luxury-car maker last week adjusted
production of A4 models at its German plants in Ingolstadt and
Neckarsulm, adding new software.
U.S. safety regulators on Wednesday expanded the number of
Takata-equipped vehicles in the United States that may be
affected by recalls to 7.8 million vehicles from 10 carmakers.
News of the recall was published earlier on Thursday by
Germany's Auto Motor und Sport magazine.
(Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Jonathan Gould and
David Holmes)