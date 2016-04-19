BERLIN, April 19 German carmaker Audi has delayed publication of first-quarter results until June 1, following steps taken by parent Volkswagen, the carmaker said on Tuesday.

Volkswagen (VW) earlier this month postponed the release of first-quarter results for the twelve-brand group until May 31 from late April, after it delayed in February its full-year results and the annual shareholders' meeting because of effects of its diesel emissions scandal.

The release of Audi's financial results for the January-March period was originally scheduled for April 29. (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Christoph Steitz)