FRANKFURT, April 30 Volkswagen's premium brand Audi said on Tuesday it was sticking with its medium-term outlook for an operating margin of 8-10 percent.

In the first quarter, the operating margin eased to 11.1 percent from 11.4 percent in the same period last year, Audi said in a statement.

Parent Volkswagen had said on Monday that Audi's first-quarter operating profit fell 7.3 percent to 1.31 billion euros ($1.7 billion).

