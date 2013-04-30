BRIEF-Bertrandt H1 revenues up 2.6 pct at 497.6 million euros
* WAS ABLE TO INCREASE ITS TOTAL REVENUES BY 2.6 PERCENT TO EUR 497.6 MILLION IN THE FIRST HALF OF FISCAL 2016/2017
FRANKFURT, April 30 Volkswagen's premium brand Audi said on Tuesday it was sticking with its medium-term outlook for an operating margin of 8-10 percent.
In the first quarter, the operating margin eased to 11.1 percent from 11.4 percent in the same period last year, Audi said in a statement.
Parent Volkswagen had said on Monday that Audi's first-quarter operating profit fell 7.3 percent to 1.31 billion euros ($1.7 billion).
($1 = 0.7634 euros) (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde; Editing by Maria Sheahan)
