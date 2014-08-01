BERLIN Aug 1 Germany's Audi posted
higher net profit and liquidity in the first six months of 2014
as sales of premium cars rose to a new record.
Net profit increased 6.7 percent to 2.32 billion euros
($3.10 billion) from 2.18 billion a year earlier,
Volkswagen-owned Audi said on Friday.
The Ingolstadt-based carmaker aims to increase deliveries
"significantly" beyond 1.6 million autos this year, Audi said,
reaffirming targets after selling a record 869,355 cars and
sport-utility vehicles in the first half of the year.
($1 = 0.7474 Euros)
