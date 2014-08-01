BERLIN Aug 1 Germany's Audi posted higher net profit and liquidity in the first six months of 2014 as sales of premium cars rose to a new record.

Net profit increased 6.7 percent to 2.32 billion euros ($3.10 billion) from 2.18 billion a year earlier, Volkswagen-owned Audi said on Friday.

The Ingolstadt-based carmaker aims to increase deliveries "significantly" beyond 1.6 million autos this year, Audi said, reaffirming targets after selling a record 869,355 cars and sport-utility vehicles in the first half of the year.

