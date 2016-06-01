BERLIN, June 1 Audi expects to keep
its operating profit margin within a target range of 8-10
percent this year despite growing spending on new factories and
ramp-up costs of new models.
First-quarter operating profit at Volkswagen's flagship
premium brand fell to 1.30 billion euros ($1.45 billion) before
special items from 1.42 billion a year earlier, Audi said on
Wednesday, with the operating margin falling to 9 percent from
9.7 percent.
Audi set aside 100 million euros in the January-March period
to cover costs related to possible further recalls of cars
fitted with Takata Corp airbags, it said.
($1 = 0.8967 euros)
(Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Ludwig Burger)