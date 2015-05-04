* Quarterly margin slips to 9.7 pct vs. 10.1 pct
* Operating profit up 8.2 pct on sales of luxury saloons,
SUVs
* Keeps guidance for higher revenue and 8-10 pct profit
margin
BERLIN, May 4 Audi's race to catch
up with German rival BMW is taking its toll on its profit
margin, although the carmaker delivered higher underlying
earnings on sales of its luxury saloons and sport-utility
vehicles.
Audi, the profit engine of Europe's largest automaker
Volkswagen, said on Monday first-quarter operating profit rose
8.2 percent to 1.42 billion euros ($1.58 billion), fuelled by
growing demand for the A6 saloon and Q3 sport-utility vehicle.
But persistent spending on models, technology and foreign
expansion is squeezing margins at a time when premium carmakers
are fighting to attract buyers amid slowing demand in emerging
markets.
Audi's operating margin slipped to 9.7 percent from 10.1
percent a year earlier, the carmaker said, reaffirming its 8-10
percent target range.
"Despite ongoing high investment, we are systematically
pursuing our ambitious profitability targets," finance chief
Axel Strotbek said in an emailed statement.
The Ingolstadt, Germany-based brand, which eclipsed rival
Mercedes-Benz in 2011 as the world's second-largest
maker of luxury cars by sales, plans to expand its lineup to 60
models by 2020 from 52 now, and is investing more than 1 billion
euros ($1.11 billion) in new factories in Mexico and Brazil.
Daimler said last week the quarterly return on sales from
ongoing business at Mercedes Benz Cars jumped to 9.2 percent
from 7 percent a year ago, citing strong demand for a raft of
new models, including the revamped C-Class saloon.
Audi stuck to its guidance for higher revenue and a
"significant" gain in auto sales this year despite challenging
developments in world economies and foreign exchange markets.
Market leader BMW will publish first-quarter
results on May 6. Audi's parent VW posted higher-than-expected
earnings on cost reductions and Europe's strengthening auto
recovery.
($1 = 0.8970 euros)
