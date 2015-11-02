* Q3 margin slips to 8 pct, behind Mercedes, vs. 9.2 pct
year-ago
* Audi expects to beat 2014 record 1.74 mln car sales
* VW emissions scandal could impact future business -Audi
BERLIN, Nov 2 Audi is sticking to
profitability targets, though its quarterly operating margin
fell behind that of German rival Mercedes-Benz as
declining sales in China as well as costs of new models and
plants weighed on results.
Volkswagen's flagship luxury division said on Monday it
still expects a return on sales of 8-10 percent this year after
the benchmark slid to the bottom end of the range between July
and September from 9.2 percent a year ago.
Separately, Audi said it "could experience changes affecting
the organisational and economic business process" as a result of
the emissions scandal at parent VW, which reported results last
Wednesday.
An Audi spokesman said orders and sales were stable,
declining to elaborate.
Mercedes-Benz, which eclipsed Audi in global sales in the
first nine months, reported a 10.5 percent third-quarter margin
for its luxury-cars division, helped by new model launches and
surging Chinese sales, up from 8.5 percent a year earlier.
Luxury-car sales champion BMW will publish results
on Tuesday.
A 4.4 percent decline in Audi's third-quarter Chinese sales
to 140,558 cars and costs of launching a redesigned A4 saloon as
well as starting production in Brazil strained the automaker's
results.
"Audi achieved good earnings in a challenging environment
despite high levels of advance expenditure," finance chief Axel
Strotbek said.
Drawing on strong demand in Europe and the United States,
Audi said it expects to beat last year's record 1.74 million
global deliveries.
Audi plans to keep hiring and has affirmed a jobs guarantee
through 2018, but its top management is examining the 24
billion-euro ($26 billion) 2015-19 budget plan to squeeze out
cost savings, sources at VW said.
