BERLIN, June 1 Audi expects to keep
profitability high this year even as spending on factories and
new models weigh on earnings, it said on Wednesday.
First-quarter operating profit slumped 15 percent to 1.2
billion euros ($1.34 billion) after deduction of 100 million
euros of provisions for possible further recalls of cars fitted
with Takata Corp airbags, Audi said.
Volkswagen's luxury brand will launch its new Q2 sport
utility vehicle (SUV) this year and is expanding its
manufacturing base. A new Brazilian factory came on stream last
October and a 1 billion euro plant in Mexico is due to start
making the Q5 SUV in September.
"We are safeguarding profitability targets through vigorous
cost management," finance chief Axel Strotbek said without
elaborating.
Audi aims to keep its operating margin within a target range
of 8-10 percent this year after it dropped to 8.3 percent in the
January-March period from 9.7 percent a year earlier.
Luxury car sales champion BMW posted a 9.4 percent
operating margin in its automotive business while Daimler's
Mercedes-Benz division reported 7.1 percent.
Audi has postponed construction of a new wind tunnel to test
aerodynamics and is reviewing other projects to create leeway
for spending on electric cars and digital features, a spokesman
said.
($1 = 0.8968 euros)
