BERLIN Oct 29 Volkswagen's luxury division Audi said on Monday it continues to aim to match last year's operating profit of 5.35 billion euros ($6.92 billion) in 2012, reaffirming a target announced earlier this year.

Ingolstadt-based Audi also said it stands by a goal to increase global vehicle sales to over 1.4 million cars this year from 1.3 million in 2011. ($1 = 0.7733 euros) (Reporting By Andreas Cremer)