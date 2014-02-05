* Opens "digital" showroom in major Berlin shopping avenue
* Third after earlier openings in London and Beijing
* Much smaller than conventional dealership, focus on
internet
* BMW, Mercedes using similar tactics, plus online sales
By Andreas Cremer
BERLIN, Feb 5 Audi has opened a "digital"
showroom on a major Berlin shopping street, part of a shift by
luxury carmakers to display vehicles virtually as they move into
smaller, pricier city centre locations to woo young affluent
buyers.
The showroom, on Berlin's grand Kurfuerstendamm boulevard,
is a quarter of the size of a conventional dealership and
displays just four models. But it allows time-pressed customers
to view and configure cars from Audi's full 49-model line-up on
multi-media screens, without having to drive out of town.
It's a strategy also being embraced by German rivals BMW
and Daimler's Mercedes-Benz as, after a
six-year European market slump, carmakers overhaul sales
practices and look for new ways to attract customers.
"Staging the brand is becoming so much more important,"
Audi's head of Germany sales, Wayne Griffiths, told Reuters.
The digital showroom, opened on Tuesday, is Volkswagen-owned
Audi's third worldwide after openings in London and
Beijing, and is close to Apple Inc and BMW stores.
Like its two German rivals, Ingolstadt-based Audi is faced
with the challenge of displaying an ever-growing model and
technology portfolio in urban centres where space is scarce.
Hence the smaller 375-square-metre showroom and the focus on
virtual demonstrations, which are combined with the personal
touch of a car dealer and the comfort of a customer lounge.
Audi is attracting 8,000 visitors a week to its digital
showroom in Beijing which opened in January 2013, and at the
store in London, launched in July 2012, 60 percent of customers
are new to the brand, according to Griffiths.
Audi has pledged to overtake BMW as the world's biggest
luxury carmaker by the end of the decade and shrank the sales
gap with its Munich-based rival to 80,000 cars in 2013 from
85,000 in 2012. BMW outsold third-ranked Mercedes by 193,000
autos last year, compared with 220,000 in 2012.
While Audi still shuns internet-based deals, BMW is selling
its new all-electric i3 city car over the Web and will also take
online orders on the new i8 electric sports car, due to hit
dealerships this spring, spokeswoman Birgit Hiller said.
"We're paying heed to changing buying habits," she said.
"Expanding online sales to other models is conceivable, but
there are no such plans as yet."
BMW has a series of brand stores in major urban areas such
as Paris and New York and employs so-called "product geniuses"
to help customers configure models online, Hiller said.
Mercedes-Benz has a goal of more than doubling its
approximate 20 urban brand stores by 2020, when it also aims to
retake the premium car sales crown from BMW.
The Stuttgart-based carmaker started online sales of compact
models through outlets in Germany and Poland last December.
