BERLIN Oct 7 Germany's Audi said
sales in September increased 10 percent compared to the same
month a year earlier to 150,300 luxury cars and sport-utility
vehicles on demand from the United States, China and Europe.
Nine-month deliveries rose 7.6 percent to 1.18 million
vehicles, the Volkswagen-owned division said on Monday, citing
the Q3 and Q5 SUVs and the A3 compact as best-selling models.
By comparison, Daimler's Mercedes-Benz, which
fell behind Audi in 2011 in global sales charts, last week
reported its highest-ever deliveries in September. Volume at
Mercedes rose 15.9 percent to 142,994 vehicles, the manufacturer
said on Oct. 4.
Luxury-market leader BMW is expected to publish
monthly deliveries later this week.
