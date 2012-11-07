BERLIN Nov 7 Volkswagen's Audi luxury division increased sales by 13.9 percent in October to 123,600 vehicles on demand from all major car markets.

Ten-month sales gained 12.9 percent to 1.22 million cars and sport-utility vehicles, Audi said on Wednesday, citing increases of 31.2 percent to 332,959 in China and 18.1 percent to 112,402 in the United States. (Reporting By Andreas Cremer)