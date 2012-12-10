India says to levy 3 pct tax on gold under new regime, industry relieved
MUMBAI, June 3 India will tax gold at a rate of 3 percent under a new nationwide sales tax that comes into effect on July 1, the government said on Saturday.
BERLIN Dec 10 Germany's Audi said on Monday that sales rose 10.9 percent in November to 123,600 vehicles, powered by demand in the United States, China and Russia.
The Volkswagen luxury division posted a 12.7 percent gain in year-to-date deliveries to 1.34 million cars and sport-utility vehicles, already exceeding last year's full-year record of 1.3 million, the Ingolstadt-based car maker said in a statement.
Luxury-market leader BMW said earlier on Monday that sales of its core brand surged 26.4 percent in November to 145,452 vehicles, extending the annual increase to 10.9 percent or 1.39 million. (Reporting by Andreas Cremer)
MUMBAI, June 3 India will tax gold at a rate of 3 percent under a new nationwide sales tax that comes into effect on July 1, the government said on Saturday.
June 3 SoftBank Team Japan opted for a radically different course to other new teams seeking to challenge Oracle Team USA in this month's 35th America's Cup.