BERLIN, April 8 German luxury-car maker Audi
boosted vehicle sales 3 percent in March on demand
for the Q3 and Q5 SUVs, extending year-to-date deliveries by 6.8
percent to a record 369,500 autos.
Sales in Audi's core European market, accounting for half of
the VW-owned brand's global deliveries, fell 3.2 percent last
month to 82,800 autos as Audi is feeling the pinch from the
euro-zone debt crisis.
The world's second-largest luxury-car manufacturer pledged
to keep growing vehicle sales in coming months, sales chief Luca
de Meo said in a statement published on Monday. Sales in March
totalled 147,700 cars and SUVs compared with 143,442 a year ago.
(Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Harro ten Wolde)