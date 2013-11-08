BERLIN Nov 8 Germany's Audi said
sales in October increased 6.7 percent compared to the same
month a year earlier to 131,950 luxury cars and sport-utility
vehicles on demand for the compact A3 and Q3 models.
Ten-month deliveries were up 7.5 percent to 1.31 million
vehicles, the Volkswagen-owned division said on
Friday, citing double-digit growth in the United States and
China.
By comparison, Daimler's Mercedes-Benz, which
dropped to third place behind Audi in 2011 in global
luxury-sales charts, earlier this week reported a new record in
October deliveries. Mercedes sold 126,421 cars last month, a
15.3 percent gain, thanks to demand for its new E-Class.
Luxury-market leader BMW is expected to publish
monthly deliveries next week.
(Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Christoph Steitz)