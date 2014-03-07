BERLIN, March 7 German luxury carmaker Audi said it increased sales by 6.8 percent in February to 117,500 cars and sport-utility vehicles on growing demand from Europe, China and Brazil.

Two-months deliveries at the Volkswagen-owned division were up 9.3 percent to 242,400 autos, the Ingolstadt-based company said on Friday, citing the A3 compact and A7 Sportback as boosting volume. (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Christoph Steitz)