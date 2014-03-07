BRIEF-Yaoko is likely to report group operating profit of around 16.5 billion yen for year ending March 2018 - Nikkei
* Yaoko is likely to report a group operating profit of around 16.5 billion yen for the year ending March 2018 - Nikkei
BERLIN, March 7 German luxury carmaker Audi said it increased sales by 6.8 percent in February to 117,500 cars and sport-utility vehicles on growing demand from Europe, China and Brazil.
Two-months deliveries at the Volkswagen-owned division were up 9.3 percent to 242,400 autos, the Ingolstadt-based company said on Friday, citing the A3 compact and A7 Sportback as boosting volume. (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Christoph Steitz)
WASHINGTON, May 1 A federal appeals court on Monday declined to rehear a challenge to the Obama administration's landmark "net neutrality" rules requiring internet providers to guarantee equal access to all websites.