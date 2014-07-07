FRANKFURT, July 7 German luxury automaker Audi
said first-half sales rose 11.4 percent to a record
869,350 vehicles thanks to strong demand for its A3 model.
June sales rose 10.8 percent to 155,450 cars, Volkswagen's
luxury division said in a statement on Monday.
"We will carry forward the momentum from the first half of
the year into the second half," Audi sales chief Luca de Meo
said.
The automaker had already announced half year record sales
in China, its biggest global market.
(Reporting by Kirsti Knolle; Editing by Ludwig Burger)