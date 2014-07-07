FRANKFURT, July 7 German luxury automaker Audi said first-half sales rose 11.4 percent to a record 869,350 vehicles thanks to strong demand for its A3 model.

June sales rose 10.8 percent to 155,450 cars, Volkswagen's luxury division said in a statement on Monday.

"We will carry forward the momentum from the first half of the year into the second half," Audi sales chief Luca de Meo said.

The automaker had already announced half year record sales in China, its biggest global market. (Reporting by Kirsti Knolle; Editing by Ludwig Burger)