FRANKFURT Dec 11 Volkswagen's Audi
brand sold just 1 percent more vehicles last month than a year
ago, lagging gains of 4.9 percent and 7.4 percent at German
rivals BMW and Mercedes-Benz, data published on Friday
showed.
Sales of Audi's luxury cars and sport-utility vehicles (SUV)
totalled 147,750 in November, compared with 197,480 sold by BMW
and 161,953 by Daimler's Mercedes-Benz luxury-car
division.
Audi saw sales grow 6 percent in Europe last month,
including an 8.6 percent rise in its domestic market, but sales
in China, which accounted for a third of the total, dropped 5.8
percent to 49,519.
Audi said sales were up 3.4 percent in the first eleven
months of the year to 1.645 million. BMW said on Thursday that
it had already delivered a record of over 2 million vehicles so
far in 2015. Mercedes-Benz's 11-month sales stood at a record
1.69 million.
(Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Christoph Steitz)